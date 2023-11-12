Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

