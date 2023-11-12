Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 4.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,738,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,764,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Tesla by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Tesla by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 854,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $223,787,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Tesla by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.