Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $682.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

