Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 131,310,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,465,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $682.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

