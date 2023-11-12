Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.65. 131,310,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,465,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $682.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

