Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,454,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,828,000 after purchasing an additional 544,855 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.7% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.19. 7,214,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

