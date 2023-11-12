The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,055,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 191,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $434,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.39. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $168.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

