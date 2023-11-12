The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Trimmed by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $196.65. 4,790,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,520. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.