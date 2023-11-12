The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,203. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.