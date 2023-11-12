The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

