The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.3 %

CAKE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $222,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

