The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.72. 11,680,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,162,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

