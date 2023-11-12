The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 22nd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV opened at $19.21 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Creative Planning raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

