The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a C$80.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$84.94.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

TSE IMO opened at C$77.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$85.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

