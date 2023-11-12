The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $119.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.08.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MasTec by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

