The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

GS stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.51. 1,781,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

