The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Target Price to $1.75

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KIND. Citigroup increased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Nextdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

KIND stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nextdoor by 6.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Nextdoor by 53.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

