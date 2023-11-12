The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $16.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOST. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Toast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toast will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $9,288,512 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Toast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Toast by 37.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 176.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

