The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 61.0% in October

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 9,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,914. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.