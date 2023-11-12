The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,016,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 169,391 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 937,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,880,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $68.10. 5,902,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

