The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Down 16.7 %

TTD stock traded down $12.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,647,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 206.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

