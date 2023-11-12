The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

DIS stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

