The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 215,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Williams Companies worth $83,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

WMB opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $36.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

