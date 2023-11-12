TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,510 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $33,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

