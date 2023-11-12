Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.22.

Timken Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE TKR opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,337. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

