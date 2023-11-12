TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Guggenheim

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.60.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Down 6.6 %

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.