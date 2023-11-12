Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Toast from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NYSE:TOST opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $9,288,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Toast by 8,181.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

