Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Raised by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Trex comprises 1.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trex worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Trex stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.42. 692,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,058. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

