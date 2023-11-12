Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $10.25 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:TCN opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

