Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.39

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.39 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 64.03 ($0.79). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 26,322 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.35. The stock has a market cap of £25.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,183.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Trinity Exploration & Production Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Trinity Exploration & Production’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

