Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSU

Trisura Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSU opened at C$31.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.50. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 207.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of C$664.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.639525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.