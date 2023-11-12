Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,093,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 2,620,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,932.0 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTBXF opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 215 ($2.65) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

