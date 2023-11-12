Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires 95,940 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 273.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 95,940 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $682.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

