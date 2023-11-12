Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $1.54 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. CrowdStrike comprises 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.