Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes $5.30 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,840 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $597.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $598.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.