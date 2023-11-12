Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 232,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,124,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,293 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,629,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,448,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

