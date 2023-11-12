Truist Financial Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

