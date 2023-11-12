Truist Financial Cuts Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $50.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

REPX opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $535.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,874,779 shares in the company, valued at $56,712,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

