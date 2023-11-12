Truist Financial Increases HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target to $11.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Shares of HRT opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.57 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

