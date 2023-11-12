Truist Financial Raises Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $55.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

FNF opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.