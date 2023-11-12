Truist Financial Trims Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price to $9.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.78.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $446.14 million, a P/E ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Holley by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 217,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 431,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

