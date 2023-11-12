Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Twilio by 170.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

