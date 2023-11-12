U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

