U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
