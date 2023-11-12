Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised Uber Technologies from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.28.

UBER stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

