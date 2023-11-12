Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.28.

UBER stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

