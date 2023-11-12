UBS Group Trims Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Target Price to $215.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.54.

NYSE CRL opened at $171.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.41. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

