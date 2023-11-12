UBS Group Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $75.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Envestnet has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $69.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after buying an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

