UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Down 26.9% in October

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:UGI opened at $20.62 on Friday. UGI has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UGI by 75.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

