Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 262,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 10,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $71,603.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,182,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,441.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,771 shares of company stock worth $115,985. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

