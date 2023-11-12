Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

UGP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.4 %

UGP stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.